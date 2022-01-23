State of the University Address 2022: President Tuminez offers message of hope

President Astrid Tuminez shared stories of UVU's success in 2021, along with a message of hope in the annual State of the University Address. Graphic by Kate Hickman.

Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez shared a message of hope with students and faculty during her 2022 State of the University address.

Delivered Jan. 19, Tuminez’s speech shared insights on how the university is performing, and what expectations are for the future. Looking back on all that the institution has accomplished this last year through its students, faculty and the last 80 years of the institution’s existence.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the faith, commitment, and efforts of so many people,” said Tuminez. “Because of that, UVU has become a truly dynamic, impactful and super promising institution.”

Shared during the address were statistics on enrollment and the graduating class of 2021. Among UVU’s current enrollment of 41,262 students, the largest of any public university in the State of Utah, the largest graduating class in the institution’s history was in 2021. With 8,729 students, UVU awarded 10,443 degrees or certificates.

One statistic that was emphasized among the university’s student body was first generational students. Nearly 37% of students attending Utah Valley University are first-generation students, and among the class of 2021, 35% were first-generation.

Among that 37% is Student Body President Karen Magaña-Aguado. Highlighted during Tuminez’s address, her story of passion and determination embodies the spirit of many first-generation students on campus.

“I find it exciting to be a part of a growing university,” stated Magaña-Aguado. During a video shown in the speech, Magaña-Aguado shared what the institution has taught her the most, saying, “I think the most impactful thing that UVU has taught me is empathy. I have had the opportunity to work with such a diverse population of students … I have been exposed to so many opportunities I never would have dreamed of.”

Highlighting major events that have taken place in the last year, Tuminez recognized the struggles students and staff have faced when it has come to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, she offered hope to those at UVU that the campus will press on through the pandemic.

“As we care for one another, we will continue to navigate this challenge this virus [poses] successfully,” said Tuminez. The president also took this time to praise the faculty for being on the “front line” and guiding students during the pandemic.

Student accomplishments became a cornerstone of Tuminez’s speech. Highlighting actions from students like Hailey Seegmiller, UVU alumni and graduate in civil engineering. She was among many who helped to build the concrete canoe that not only floats but won in a competition against other schools; the canoe is on display in the Losee Center.

Recalling her time living in New York City and seeing the Statue of Liberty, Tuminez left the audience with a message of hope. Relating the statute to freedom, she said, “You can’t have freedom without education … we educate you so that you can be free.”