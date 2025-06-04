Poolhouse shines at Kilby Block Party, even in the rain

Utah’s local music scene has steadily been growing and one of the bands making some serious waves is Poolhouse. They’re a young indie rock group that started releasing music back in 2020. With just four members consisting of Jake Buckner, Jonny Steed, Lucas Olivier and Tate Cope, their sound is refreshing, nostalgic, and totally unforgettable. The name Poolhouse may be new to some ears, but their recent performance at this year‘s Kilby Block Party made it clear, they’re a band you’ll want to remember.

Poolhouse’s Growing Success

What started as a group of high school friends making music for fun has evolved into one of the most exciting up-and-coming bands in Utah’s indie scene. Poolhouse officially formed after graduating in 2020, just as the world came to a standstill. Following the release of their debut single “Something Like You,” the band’s momentum slowed due to the pandemic. Jack Buckner, lead singer of Poolhouse, delivering standout vocals | Photo Credit: Cass Ilyn

“We took that as an opportunity to really just lock in and write a bunch of songs,” said lead vocalist Buckner.

That creative strategy is now paying off as Poolhouse is gaining serious traction. Now the band is gaining momentum, playing at bigger and bigger stages, and drawing larger crowds with each show. Recently they played a sold out show at Provo’s iconic venue, The Velour, and continue to draw fans with every performance.

Citing influences like Radiohead, Imagine Dragons, and The Backseat Lovers, Poolhouse’s sound blends catchy guitar hooks with raw, heartfelt vocals and introspective lyrics. It’s a mix that feels both familiar and fresh, one that’s clearly resonating with their growing audience.

Jack Buckner, Jonny Steed and Tate Cope perform their set list | Photo Credit: Cass Ilyn

Kilby Block Party: Utah’s Coachella

For those who may be unfamiliar, Kilby Block Party is one of the biggest and most anticipated music festivals in Utah. Named after Salt Lake City’s legendary Kilby Court, a small garage-like venue that has helped launch countless careers, the festival has now grown into a massive multi-day event showcasing both local talent along with international headliners. Past lineups have included names like Dua Lipa, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Dominic Fike. It’s a celebration of music, culture, and creativity and being invited to perform there is a big deal for any band, especially a local one.

Poolhouse Powers Through the Storm with a Performance to Remember

One of the youngest acts at the festival, Poolhouse delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd jumping on their feet. Despite the constant downpour that morning, the band didn’t miss a beat and neither did the audience. Soaked but undeterred, fans danced through the downpour as Poolhouse played on, turning the moment into a scene straight out of a coming-of-age film. Crowd at Kilby Block Party watches a rain soaked performance | Photo Credit: Cass Ilyn

What’s Next For Poolhouse?

With a successful Kilby Block Party performance under their belt, Poolhouse is getting ready for big things. They’re currently working on some new music with their debut album coming soon this summer. For a band that started just a few years ago after high school, Poolhouse is proving that big dreams and local roots can take you a long way in the world of music.

If you haven’t listened to them yet, now is the time. Poolhouse is more than just an up-and-coming indie band. They’re the sound of Utah’s next generation and musical chapter.