Proud Wolverine Initiative: UVU is not just a ‘lesser BYU’

UVUSA Vice Presidents of Academic Senate and President of Engagement Jaden Muir and Keaton Bennett presented the Proud Wolverine Initiative during the weekly UVUSA council meeting.

Members of the student council have presented a potential new initiative to get more students involved in school spirit during its weekly council meeting.

“Taking inspiration from other cities and universities, UVUSA wants to transform the perspective community members have towards UVU as a ‘lesser BYU’ and fully create a name for ourselves within each home,” the presentation slides read.

During the Utah Valley University Student Association’s weekly staff meeting, Jaden Muir, Vice President of Academic Senate, and Keaton Bennett, Vice President of Engagement presented the Proud Wolverine Initiative to the council. The Proud Wolverine Initiative will take an “art in the city” approach, highlighting art created by UVU students in several public spaces around Orem and Provo.

Muir asked the council why Orem businesses tended more often than not to sport BYU flags as opposed to UVU flags. Muir stated that the purpose of this initiative is, “Personalized sponsorships between Utah Valley University to businesses and individuals throughout Utah County.”

“The method will allow students, administration, and community members to create more eyes towards the university, increasing the community of Proud Wolverines both on campus and throughout Utah County,” stated the presentation slides. The initiative will be similar to projects done in Park City and St. George.

Loosey the Moose is a full size moose statue stationed in Park City, Utah. The moose returned to Park City back in 2019 and is now a permanent fixture in the community. Brooks the Bison is a full size bison statue stationed in St. George, Utah. Brooks is Dixie State University’s mascot and came into being back in 2016.

The council believes that this initiative will, “Create opportunity for greater buy-in from the student body in Vision 2030 and the EverGreen campaign by a portion of UVUSA’s Mission Statement to support initiatives of UVU administration.”

For more information about council meetings, visit the UVUSA website, their staff meetings are every Thursday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m..

