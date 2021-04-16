Letter from the Editor: Thank you for a wonderful year

Dear Wolverines,

When I interviewed for the position of Editor-in-Chief last April, I couldn’t have imagined the type of year we would have. This year has definitely been different from any we faced before, and it brought forth unique challenges with everything being virtual, but I am happy to say we overcame those challenges together.

(Photo courtesy Trevor Nielsen)

Being Editor-in-Chief during the 2020-2021 school year has been a privilege, even with difficulties brought on by COVID-19. I am sad to be nearing the end of my term, but excited to see what great things the next EIC will accomplish.



Students, I want to thank you for your continuous support, especially during such a hectic time. It has been an honor to be able to serve you and keep you informed. This newspaper isn’t mine, or the UVU Review’s, it belongs to all of the students at UVU. Without your readership and advice, we wouldn’t be able to continue doing what we are doing. I cannot thank you enough.

I have learned a lot during my time as Editor-in-Chief and am grateful to have had this opportunity. I am thankful that I had such an amazing team that was able to stay strong and continue reporting, even though COVID-19 made that more difficult than before. I want to thank my supervisor, Ashley Larsen, for offering me guidance and helping me achieve the best work possible during my time at the UVU Review.



I want students to know that I truly believe in the UVU Review and what we work to achieve. We are an organization run by students for students, and everyone here cares about creating the highest quality work that will be helpful and interesting to UVU’s students. This year, we were able to delve into the digital realm with producing our podcast and broadcasts more often than before. I am so proud of our team for being able to accomplish that, and I hope to see it continue. No matter what method we use to share news, we try to make it matter and achieve our best for our students. Students, please feel free to make suggestions for our team to take into consideration for this new school year. We appreciate you for being a great audience and community. Your feedback means the world to us because we want to do what we can to create the best possible work for you. Please still continue to suggest stories and give advice to our team so we can strive to look into issues and put out news that matters to you. That’s what we are here for, and we hope to continue to achieve that.



This April, we published our final newspaper for my term. I cannot believe how soon that came. I am grateful for every second I had where I was able to learn, grow and serve the UVU community. Although I won’t be in the EIC office anymore, my heart will still be with the UVU Review and, of course, UVU and it’s community. Thank you for allowing me the honor to be EIC this year.

Students, wherever you are in life, I wish you the best. Whether you are graduating or will still be on campus, you just made it through a very challenging year and should be proud of yourselves. As things are getting better and the world will slowly return to normal, I want you to still remember that. Going to school when many classes are online and your school experience (as well as life) is vastly different is no easy feat. But you did it! And that’s amazing. Wherever you go from here, I hope you will be successful and achieve what you want to. Keep being awesome, Wolverines! Best of luck,

Kayla Baggerly