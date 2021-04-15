Utah Valley loses UCCU Crosstown Clash matchup with BYU

Utah Valley is now on a two-game losing streak after dropping the UCCU Crosstown Clash to BYU 8-2. The Wolverines struggled from the circle giving up 11 hits, four of which were home runs. The three UVU pitchers who threw in the game, senior Devyn Cretz, freshman Katie Zuniga and senior Kaycie Jensen, combined for an ERA of 3.70.

After a full day of rain and thunderstorms that pushed back the first pitch of the game and made the playing surface slick, the two rivals were ready to play under the clouds and cold weather.

Senior catcher Basia Query and junior right fielder Jade Miller lead the way for the Wolverines, both going 2-for-3 at the plate. Query had two RBIs and a double, while Miller reached base on two singles in the losing effort.

The scoring was set up early for the Cougars, after the Wolverines’ starting pitcher Devyn Cretz hit two consecutive batters in the first inning. With runners on first and second base, BYU sophomore first baseman Huntyr Ava smashed a three-run home run to deep center field.

BYU scored again in the third inning to increase their lead 4-0 when sophomore second baseman Alyssa Podhurcak hit a solo home run off of the left-handed Zuniga.

The Wolverines rallied and made a push in the top of the fourth, when Query brought in two runs off a double to the gap in right field that cut the Cougars’ lead in half 4-2. Ultimately, it was the bats of a red-hot BYU offense coming off of their 10th-straight win that would prevail. The Cougars went on to put up four more runs and extend their lead to six.

Senior pitcher Arissa Paulson caused problems for the Wolverine offense. Paulson recorded three strikeouts and gave up five hits to only three different UVU hitters through five innings of work. The BYU defense provided Paulson with help when needed, with no errors and allowing just one extra base hit.

UVU falls to 15-20 overall and will return to WAC play to face Dixie State at home in a three-game weekend series that will feature a double-header on Friday, April 16 and the final game on Saturday, April 17. The series will renew the Old Hammer rivalry between the two schools for the first time since they were in the junior college ranks.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.