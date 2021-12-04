Utah Valley Men’s Basketball announces new partnership with 5 For The Fight

Utah Valley will now wear the 5 For the Fight patch on the teams uniforms (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The UVU men’s basketball team has announced a new partnership with 5 For The Fight that will make them the first Division I team to partner with the organization to fight against cancer. The team debuted the 5 For The Fight patch on their jerseys in Wednesday’s game against BYU.

5 For The Fight is a non-profit organization that raises money for the fight against cancer by inviting people to donate $5 to the cause. According to the UVU athletics department, the organization partners with leading cancer research centers across the world to fund some of the most groundbreaking cancer research being done today.

“UVU athletics is honored to partner with the 5 For The Fight team and we look forward to helping the organization raise awareness and drive contributions in the fight against cancer,” said UVU athletic director Jared Sumsion. “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer. I lost my Mom to pancreatic cancer last December—this battle is personal for me and for the millions of others who fight this dreadful disease every day.”

UVU isn’t the first basketball team in Utah to partner with the organization. The Utah Jazz were the first professional team in North America to sport the patch on their uniforms. UVU has now followed suit in the battle against cancer.

If you would like to donate to the fight against cancer you can text “FUTURE” to 50555 and confirm your donation today.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.