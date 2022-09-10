Strong second half performance boosts Wolverines to 2-0 win over CSUN

4 mins ago Josh Green

Utah Valley starts off a five game road trip with a shutout against California State University Northridge.

Photo courtesy of Josh Green

In the first game of a five game road trip, the Wolverines faced Big West Conference member, California State University Northridge, on Thursday night.

The first half of the match was a tightly contested battle as both sides were able to get off two shots. CSUN, Northridge was able to get one of their two shots on goal unlike the Wolverines but UVU keeper Jason Smith was able to get a hand on it and file a save in the 10th minute. The CSUN Matadors played more physical in the first half of the match racking in seven fouls compared to the Wolverines three. 

In the second half the Wolverines were able to push through the Matador defense and rally behind sophomore Kendi Bellini and true freshman Mark Andros for two goals. Bellini’s goal came off a save deflection in the 63rd minute and Andros was able to come away with a steal from a Matador defender and bury the shot in the bottom-right corner in the 67th minute.

Overall the Wolverines were outshot 13-7 by the Matadors but were able to put up the same amount of shots on goal with both sides putting five on goal. UVU’s sophomore goalkeeper Jason Smith was able to shut out CSUN for his third shutout of the season with five saves. The Wolverines were able to play a cleaner match only committing eight fouls compared to the Matadors’ fifteen, but both sides did walk away from the match with one yellow card a piece. 

The Wolverines second stop of their five game road trip is in Santa Barbara where they will face UC Santa Barbara on Sep. 11 at 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.

More Stories

Physical Health Services at UVU

5 hours ago Kayla Pulsipher

Shedding some light on summer safety

6 hours ago Joshua Sperry

London Bridge has fallen: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

1 day ago Matthew Drachman

Tuesday Trails: Willow Lake Review

3 days ago Kayla Pulsipher

UVU’s latest tech and opportunities on display at Tec Fest

3 days ago Ashley Nash

BYU removes LGBTQ resource pamphlets from gift bags

3 days ago Jefferson Albright

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.