Physical Health Services at UVU

UVU embraces the importance of being physically active by giving so many options. The least we can do is take advantage of them.

Everybody has seen the billboard that reads “UVU: A Place For You.” Although this sign is referring to the university’s educational experience, it can also mean “places” for everyone on campus to be physically active.

Students can improve their physical fitness habits or explore a new hobby by trying the abundant and diverse activities UVU has to offer. UVU provides students with yoga, high fitness, pilates, spin classes, rock walls, a frisbee golf course, bowling alleys, tracks, multipurpose gyms, intramural sports, a rodeo team, and so much more. By providing students with all of these physical wellness outlets, UVU attempts to embrace the importance of being physically active and to provide a place for all students.

The CDC has said, “Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities.”

UVU attempts to make it easy for students to be physically active. You can start taking advantage of these benefits by exploring UVU’s Student Life and Wellness website. This website will help you explore cheap, simple and unique ways for you to improve your physical wellness. UVU offers multiple times so that students can fit the provided services into their schedules.

You can sign up for a free gym membership today! Use the many different types of ellipticals, go to a workout class on campus, go bowling with a friend, or join an intramural team. The options are endless and the decision is yours.

The Student Life and Wellness gym is open 6 am – 10 pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays. The bowling alley is open from 12pm to 10pm Monday through Thursday and 12pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The climbing wall is open from 12pm to 8pm Monday through Friday and 12pm to 6pm on Saturdays.