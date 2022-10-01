Kemboi breaks meet record as women take fifth, men take 15th at Paul Short Run

Everlyn Kemboi set a meet record at the annual Paul Short Run as the Wolverine’s men’s and women’s teams competed on Friday, Sep. 30 at Lehigh University.

The Utah Valley men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the annual Paul Short Run on Friday, Sep. 30, where the women placed fifth and the men placed 15th as a team. Everlyn Kemboi finished first overall in the women’s race, setting a new meet record with a time of 19:33.

After Kemboi, the top finishers from the Women’s Gold 6K for the Wolverines were Mazzie Melaney Preston, who came in at 50th, Hannah Branch, who placed 57th, Madison Flippence, who came in 61st, and Maggie Zwahlen, who came in 68th. In a meet that featured some of the top teams in the country, the Wolverines showed why they are the reigning WAC Champions.

In the Men’s Gold 8K, the Wolverines were led by Joel Mendez, who came in at 37th with a time of 23:32. Max Mahon came in 57th overall, just ten seconds behind Mendez. Austin Hone rounded out the Wolverine’s top finishers placing 100th overall.

The University of North Carolina took first overall in both the men’s and the women’s races, and the meet featured a variety of programs from across the country.

The cross country teams will next travel to Cedar City, Utah to compete in the SUU Color Country Invitational on October 8.

Author

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.