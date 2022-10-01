Wolverines overcome 3-0 deficit, take down CBU 4-3

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer club defeated California Baptist University in come-from-behind fashion, overcoming a 3-0 deficit and scoring four unanswered goals to claim the 4-3 victory. Faith Webber recorded a hat-trick for the Wolverines with three goals scored.

UVU had a significant advantage offensively in the matchup, out-shooting CBU 28-8 and putting up 19 shots on goal compared to CBU’s four. One of the reasons CBU was able to compete in this game was their keeper Noa Schumacher, who recorded 15 saves including eight in the first half. Wolverine keeper Idalia Serrano recorded just one save while allowing three goals in the matchup. UVU also led the game in corners with eight compared to none from CBU.

The match started off quick, with the first goal coming within the opening five minutes. CBU’s Lourdes Bosch found the back of the net for the Lancers in just the third minute of play, putting them up 1-0. The Wolverines had plenty of chances to answer, however they were all saved by CBU.

In the 24th minute of play, CBU found their second goal of the match coming from Kaylee Hauck. Down 2-0 early, the Wolverines continued to attack to no avail as they went into the locker room at halftime trailing.

CBU got things started quickly once again in the second half, scoring in the 52nd minute and taking what would appear to be an insurmountable lead over the Wolverines. The Wolverine offense would finally break through, however, as Webber scored her first goal of the night in the 58th minute coming off of an assist from Heather Stainbrook.

Looking to close the gap further, the Wolverines went back to Webber, who delivered her second goal of the night in the 68th minute of play off of an assist from Julianna Carter and Hannah Lee. The Wolverines would find the equalizer in Lee, who scored just a minute later in the 69th minute. After a furious comeback effort, the Wolverines had tied the match at 3-3 with still over 20 minutes of play left.

With time winding down, the Wolverines completed their unlikely comeback in the 83rd minute, taking a 4-3 lead as Webber once again delivered a goal off of an assist from Stainbrook. With nine shots on goal and three goals scored, Webber lifted the Wolverines to victory.

Utah Valley continues WAC play as they face GCU on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Sports Editor and Senior Staff Writer Senior at Utah Valley University majoring in applied communications.