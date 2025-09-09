Charlie Kirk is coming to UVU

Charlie Kirk, a media figure known for his political nonprofit organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA), is hosting a debate in the UVU Fountain Courtyard Wednesday, Sept 10 at 12 p.m. Kirk is a popular conservative political figure, with 6.9 million followers on Instagram, who uses rhetoric that often sparks controversy.
At past debates Kirk has argued for conservative positions on various social issues, including gender identity, immigration and religion.
Divided opinion
Kirk’s event on UVU campus has divided opinion, with some students in support, some neutral, and others starting an online petition asking university administrators to prevent Kirk from speaking on campus. Many of the petition signers have referenced Kirk’s past statements on civil rights as their reasons for opposing him speaking.
One petition signer wrote “UVU is for unity and positive change. Kirk’s values are the complete opposite of this. There is no place for his ignorance on our campus.” At the time of writing, the petition has collected 896 signatures.
On September 3rd the university released an official statement:
At Utah Valley University, we affirm our commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue. The university respects the rights of student clubs and organizations to invite various speakers to campus. As a public institution, UVU upholds First Amendment rights and fosters an environment where ideas — popular or controversial — can be exchanged freely, energetically, and civilly. Visit our Free Speech website to learn more.
In alignment with the Utah System of Higher Education’s (USHE) guidance on institutional neutrality, UVU, including its leaders speaking on behalf of the institution, does not take official positions on political, social, or cultural controversies unless they directly impact our mission, operations, or core values. This neutrality ensures that our campus remains a true marketplace of ideas, where faculty, staff, and students are empowered to express viewpoints without institutional bias.
Faculty and staff are encouraged to speak freely in their personal and academic capacities, while institutional communications must remain neutral. When speaking in official roles, it’s important to distinguish personal views from institutional speech.
Together, we can ensure UVU remains a place for everyone — where free expression thrives and all voices are respected.
Event details
The event is scheduled to begin at 12 o.m. Wednesday in the Fountain Courtyard, located between the Hall of Flags, Fugal Gateway and Sorensen Center buildings. Tickets are free and open to the public but on a first come first served basis. For those attending the event or curious about campus policies, UVU has a dedicated website for common free speech policy questions: https://www.uvu.edu/studentlife/freespeech/
The press is SUPPOSED to be neutral. You only cite one side’s position. Careful—your bias is showing.
10000% Nora. It seems like right wing liberal media dont get that.
Left wing
How is that biased? By acknowledging he had opinions some found controversial? That’s just stating an observable fact, not taking a stance. Maybe they could’ve said a little more about the support he had but I think biased is a bit extreme.
The petition of him being banned there should have passed!
why? cause you cant be an adult and hear different opionions? great mindset.
No he clearly meant that if the petition went through and Charlie was not allowed to speak, he would still be alive right now. That seemed clear no?
Come and go
That was a strong argument from the audience, ngl
That’s a horrible statement. How is someone dying a statement?????? It means you’re weak when you kill someone cause you cant handle their opinions.
I guess “divided opinion” may have been an understatement?
how did it go?
“uses rhetoric that often sparks controversy”? Tell me you’re a left wing whacko without telling me you’re a left wing whacko. Let me fix it for you – Kirk speaks the truth, though lefties who don’t understand reality sometimes disagree with him. People like you spawned today’s events. I’d guess you’re in your early 20s – you still have a lot to learn. Right now, you’re simply ignorant.
Amen
In listening to the student newspaper folks, the opinions, this piece. I can tell….this school and the student newspaper, the gentleman that were interviewed. I hear no sadness. I hear no shock. I hear no empathy. I hear no emotion. All of the guys talking on this interview. They all seem like they go one way….right…and seem completely biased. This will stick with UVU forever. Majority of America loved Charlie Kirk. This paper, like some mass media caused this. It sounds like UVU is actually not a place for learning, but a place to be programmed, one way (right, liberal) and very very closed off to reality and what America wants. America is sickened. Dems, Republicans, sickened. The guys I hear speaking…Chase, Todd, Logan, I hear ZERO emotion. I mean. Are you even upset he was killed? He was 31 and now he’s dead!!! Appalling.
Maybe people process things differently? Maybe they’re still in shock? Were you actually there like those guys? For pity’s sake it’s a college newspaper, insinuating that they were somehow responsible simply because they’re media and they didn’t say what you wanted to hear is wacko. This is a horrible thing all around, the only culpable person is the wackjob who took it too far and pulled the trigger.
Thanks Joe. God Bless You. These “writers” had zero problem causing bias and putting out the petition to not have him speak; I feel so bad they’re in shock. They sure didn’t sound in shock. This was a political assasination. The governor of Utah said same; so I will take his word…their little busybody activities stirred hate up until the time he spoke. There is recorded audio of them legit saying “he is divisive and not well liked here” Typical lefty. No accountability. No responsibility.
Well I’ll take your word on their reactions since you’re obviously an expert on human behavior. Again, that’s just stating an observable fact about his debates – would you have the petition just be ignored and forgotten then and censor the people who spoke out against him? It still would have likely found its way around the state with how emotionally charged people have been about his tour regardless of whether they linked it or not. They also didn’t take a stance on anything. “Busybody activities stirring hate” is also a bit much, there was a single article before the shooting and an Instagram post they posted from the looks of it that simply states the climate around his debates and the fact that it was going to happen. Sounds like you’re looking for a scapegoat while the person who is actually to blame is still on the loose. I’d maybe take a step back, process, and reevaluate the situation. I wish you well and am praying for the Kirk’s
“I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” – Charlie Kirk, April 5, 2023
hmm, my comment was rejected. I wonder why (I don’t).
hello word how are you
Way to go, UVU!
That’s really bad. Wow. Sick.
In what way shape or form was this UVU’s fault?
It sounds like he’s happy. Joe. Do your homework. They did no security. No check in. No fencing. No checks. Lord. The school hosted him!!!!
Watch some of the clips again – do you not see the police officers who were there before the shooting happened?