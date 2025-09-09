Charlie Kirk is coming to UVU

Charlie Kirk, a media figure known for his political nonprofit organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA), is hosting a debate in the UVU Fountain Courtyard Wednesday, Sept 10 at 12 p.m. Kirk is a popular conservative political figure, with 6.9 million followers on Instagram, who uses rhetoric that often sparks controversy.

At past debates Kirk has argued for conservative positions on various social issues, including gender identity, immigration and religion.

Divided opinion

Kirk’s event on UVU campus has divided opinion, with some students in support, some neutral, and others starting an online petition asking university administrators to prevent Kirk from speaking on campus. Many of the petition signers have referenced Kirk’s past statements on civil rights as their reasons for opposing him speaking.

One petition signer wrote “UVU is for unity and positive change. Kirk’s values are the complete opposite of this. There is no place for his ignorance on our campus.” At the time of writing, the petition has collected 896 signatures.

On September 3rd the university released an official statement:

At Utah Valley University, we affirm our commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue. The university respects the rights of student clubs and organizations to invite various speakers to campus. As a public institution, UVU upholds First Amendment rights and fosters an environment where ideas — popular or controversial — can be exchanged freely, energetically, and civilly. Visit our Free Speech website to learn more. In alignment with the Utah System of Higher Education’s (USHE) guidance on institutional neutrality, UVU, including its leaders speaking on behalf of the institution, does not take official positions on political, social, or cultural controversies unless they directly impact our mission, operations, or core values. This neutrality ensures that our campus remains a true marketplace of ideas, where faculty, staff, and students are empowered to express viewpoints without institutional bias. Faculty and staff are encouraged to speak freely in their personal and academic capacities, while institutional communications must remain neutral. When speaking in official roles, it’s important to distinguish personal views from institutional speech. Together, we can ensure UVU remains a place for everyone — where free expression thrives and all voices are respected.

Event details

The event is scheduled to begin at 12 o.m. Wednesday in the Fountain Courtyard, located between the Hall of Flags, Fugal Gateway and Sorensen Center buildings. Tickets are free and open to the public but on a first come first served basis. For those attending the event or curious about campus policies, UVU has a dedicated website for common free speech policy questions: https://www.uvu.edu/studentlife/freespeech/