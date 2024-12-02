✕
Behind The Books: How Students Tackle Study Time
Logan Topham
December 2, 2024
schedule
1 min read
With finals coming up it’s more important than ever to get studying!! As college students our peers have lots of experience, so we took a look at studying strategies that have worked for them, and may work for you too!
