Latter-Day LGBTQ+: LeGrande Lolo

LeGrande Lolo, a modern dance junior at UVU, can be seen laughing with friends, sharing his heart through dance and trying to make others smile. He’s a son, a believer in the LDS faith and he’s also attracted to men.

In December 2011, when he turned 15-years-old, LeGrande recognized his attraction to men; he kept this realization to himself for a while. When he decided to come out to church members, he was met with love, even if people were unsure how to respond.

“The first thing my bishop said was ‘God loves you, I’m here for you and care about you,’” said LeGrande.

“Who would I be without the gospel?” asks LeGrande Lolo, who has decided to remain a member of the church and an openly gay man. Photo by Emily Drew.

In his current young single adult ward, or congregation, LeGrande started selectively coming out to people. In 2018, he felt the prompting to come out while sharing his testimony, which was responded to with positivity. Members of his ward thanked LeGrande for his bravery and for sharing his experiences.

“A lot more people are more open-minded in the church than people give them credit for. There are those that think you’re wicked . . . but the rising generation seems more open-minded, more compassionate,” said LeGrande.

LeGrande, although grateful that people were well-receiving about his sexuality, discussed the dichotomy of being both LGBT and LDS and how it isn’t always easy. Certain topics can be difficult for him. LeGrande discussed a time in sacrament meeting when someone was talking about the plan of salvation.

“I think the hardest thing is when there are talks about the celestial kingdom, plan of salvation, it’s something I can’t be a part of,” he said. “I’m not calling out the standards of the temple, that’s me explaining how I feel.”

In the LDS church doctrine, there are three degrees of heaven. The highest one is the celestial kingdom. It is believed that in order to spend eternity in what members call the “highest degree of glory,” an individual must be sealed to their spouse in a temple ceremony that can only be performed between a man and a woman— a standard that can feel exclusionary to many LGBT members.

LeGrande understood why others in his position chose to walk away from the church.

“We walk away because we feel hopeless in the church. I think that’s something that a lot of people forget. Some people don’t understand why it’s hard for us. There are people who want to stay here, who also kind of want to fall in love with someone and it’s tearing them apart,” said LeGrande.

“Sometimes, people seem to think that one must be completely gay and anti-LDS, or completely LDS and anti-gay….This obsession with needing to choose…with what’s your label, is no one’s business. I am a human being, a child of God and everything is subsequently additional to that,” LeGrande said.

When the LDS church reversed the November 5th ruling regarding apostasy, LeGrande was on his mission and said it didn’t affect him personally at the time. But now that it has changed, he has thought more about the weight it can present for members of the church who are LGBTQ+.

“When it was reversed, I thought about why people were upset about it. I felt good, happy, it’s an improvement. But, there are people who have killed themselves over this. People who chose the church over their children. Disowned family members. And people think, ‘if this is God’s will, why did they change it?’”

LeGrande feels that although it isn’t always easy to be a member of the LDS faith, he has plenty of reasons to remain in the church.

“Where would my life be without the gospel? Who would I be without the gospel? [There is a] greater need than ever for people being willing to stay,” said LeGrande. “It’s not the moments where I say no, it’s the moments where I say yes. I choose to be here because Christ wants me to be here. I don’t think I can survive without that in my life.”