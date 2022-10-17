Halloween Pet Costume Contest

13 hours ago Gentry White

Join in on the Halloween fun and a chance to win a prize with The Review’s Halloween Pet Costume Contest!

Graphic by Eric Burgon

Halloween is swiftly approaching and The Review is getting in the spooky spirit with a pet costume contest! Now is the time to doll up your special buddies in quirky outfits of your choosing. That being said, let’s go over the instructions/guidelines and categories to follow when dressing up our best friends to the nines:

Guidelines

  • This contest is open to pets of all kinds
  • Submit a photo of your beloved animal before Oct. 22, 2022, by 12 p.m. using the QR code at the end of this article
  • Voting will be open from Oct. 23 until Oct. 28 on our website and our Twitter account (@uvureview) and please have family and friends vote as well
  • When submitting, make sure to include both names of the owner and the pet
  • Please include contact information such as phone number or email in your entry
  • Please include a description of your pet (age, animal type, breed, etc.) and what they are dressed as
  • Submission file types must be in .jpeg format and must be normal size (ex. 8.5″ x 11″ in Photoshop or 2400 pixels by 3600 pixels)
  • The costumes must not contain harmful materials and may NOT be harmful to your pet in any way
  • The photos must be taken this season and must not be from a previous year
  • Winners will be announced by Oct. 30

Categories

  • Scariest
  • Funniest
  • Best homemade
  • Best person/pet pairing
  • Best group theme

We will have a blast with this spooky season celebration with our fur kiddos, scale kiddos, feather kiddos, and more! The lucky winners of each category will be receiving an amazing prize! Please follow up on our website closer to voting time for prize information.

email QR code
Send entries to [email protected]

