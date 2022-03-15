Wolverines go 1-2 in opening WAC series against California Baptist

The Utah Valley baseball team went 1-2 in their first home series against the California Baptist Lancers after the Wolverines split a Saturday, March 12, doubleheader with the Lancers and lost in a 17-1 rout over seven innings (10-run mercy rule) on Sunday, March 13. The Wolverines now drop to a 2-4 record in conference play and 6-10 overall.

The Wolverines scored just seven runs off of 23 hits over 88 at-bats during the three-game span, hitting an average of .261. The Wolverines struck out 18 times, as well as leaving 18 runners stranded. The Lancers imposed 27 runs off of 31 hits, allowing a .298 hitting average. The Lancers, despite their hitting statistics, left 20 runners on base and struck out 13 times.

The first game did not go well for the Wolverines’ pitching staff or the offense. The Lancers were able to score their first run in the first inning. However, starting pitcher Devin Smith was able to get out of the two-runner jam with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

The Lancers would strike again in the second inning with two solo home runs hit by Mitchel Simon and Harrison Spohn to give the Lancers an early 3-0 lead. The Wolverines were able to get the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth with two hits and one walk, however, two consecutive outs would end the inning.

The Lancers started scoring again in the fifth inning with two runs, going up 5-0. The Wolverines tried responding and were able to get two runners on base, but the inning concluded after a popout to shortstop by Connor Hall. The Lancers would score one more run in the eighth inning, going up 6-0. The Wolverines tried to rally once again with two runners on base, but back-to-back outs would end the inning. The rest of the game would go scoreless and end with a 6-0 shutout by the Lancers.

The Wolverines, despite having seven hits, came up empty-handed. They ended with 10 runners left on base and seven batters striking out. The Lancers had 10 hits and six RBIs, however struck out six times and left seven runners abandoned. This is the first time the Wolverines have been shut out this season.

The second game of the Saturday doubleheader got off to another scary start as the Lancers scored two runs on starting pitcher Coop Rust in the first inning. The Wolverines were however able to get their first run of the series in the bottom of the fourth. Mick Madsen would ground out to the second base, but allowed Cole Jordan to score, cutting the CBU lead to 2-1.

Brody Ponti would steal home for the Wolverines in the fifth inning after a muffed throw from first after trying to tag out Madsen, leveling the score 2-2. The Lancers would retake the lead in the sixth inning after an RBI double. However, the Wolverines would respond again by once again scoring off an error committed by the Lancers as Mitch Moralez dashed home. Trey Cutchen scored after a wild pitch by CBU reliever Jared Villalobos to give the Wolverines a 4-3 edge over the Lancers.

The Lancers tied the game 4-4 in the eighth inning after an infield single down the line. However, the Wolverines would rally for a two-run inning in the eighth with Ponti hitting a ground-rule double after he hammered a fly ball that short-hopped the wall. Kayler Yates then hit an RBI single into left field to bring home Paul Vossen, powering the Wolverines a 6-4 lead. The Wolverines finished the Lancers with three quick outs to conclude the game.

Despite striking out nine times, the Wolverines had eight hits, four walks, and three RBIs. The Lancers also ended the game with eight hits, and four RBIs, however left six runners stranded on base.

The series finale once again featured a two-run first inning by the Lancers. The Wolverines attempted to respond immediately but were caught in a jam as CBU pitcher Drew Necochea was able to strike out Ponti to end the inning. The Lancers scored again in the second inning with the second home run of the series for Simon, going up 3-0.

The Wolverines were able to respond with four hits but were only able to collect one run. Drew Sims was able to hit a single to third, which brought Yates home. However, the inning would end with Sims being gunned down trying to make his way to home plate.

The Lancers scored for the third consecutive inning with another two-run inning, including a home run by Jake Skipworth to go up 5-1. The Wolverines had two errors in the inning as well. The Lancers had another two-run inning in the fourth, going up 7-1. The Wolverines would still be unable to respond.

The Lancers had a four-run inning in the fifth off of two hits to go up 11-1. Hall was able to triple in the bottom of the fifth but was left in a jam, taking a commanding 17-1 lead. The Lancers continued their inning scoring streak with a six-run inning off five hits. The Wolverines were able to get out of another jam in the seventh but were unable to get the offense rolling and the game ended due to mercy rule.

The Wolverines had eight hits but were unable to get into the game. The Lancers were blazing hot, having 13 hits and 15 RBIs. The Wolverines surrendered a season-high 17 runs.

The Wolverines will now head to Phoenix, Arizona to take on division-rival Grand Canyon University for a weekend series on Friday, March 18. The first pitch will begin at 7 p.m. MT and the game can be watched on ESPN+

Writer Freshman at UVU. Writer for the UVU review, statistician for UVU ESPN+, and play-by-play commentator for UVU Men’s Lacrosse.