UVU women finish first, men finish second at UVU Invitational

The Utah Valley women’s cross country team finished first overall at the 2021 UVU XC Invitational with a score of 24. Junior Mazzie Preston led the way and finished first overall for the Wolverines, sophomore Maddie Empy finished second, junior Maggie Zwahlen finished fifth, junior Taylor Viertel finished sixth, and sophomore Kate Richardson finished 10th.

The men’s team finished second overall with a score of 37. Junior Britain Reynolds finished first for the Wolverines, junior Hawk Call finished fifth, freshman Max Mahone finished eighth, freshman Austin Hone finished 10th, and sophomore Kale Sharp finished 13th.

Women’s Times:

1. Mazzie Preston, Jr., Utah Valley University: 17:56.8

2. Maddie Empy, So., Utah Valley University: 18:07.1

5. Maggie Zwahlen, Jr., Utah Valley University: 18:35.5

6. Taylor Viertel, Jr., Utah Valley University: 18:44.2

10. Kate Richardson, So., Utah Valley University: 18:58.3

12. Miah Weaver, So., Utah Valley University: 19:02.0

17. Abby Linford, Fr., Utah Valley University: 19:25.5

24. Agnieszka Lubowska, Fr., Utah Valley University: 19:55.0

25. Alysa Lindley, Fr., Utah Valley University: 19:57.6

31. Madison White, Fr., Utah Valley University: 20:13.0

32. Lily Poulton, So., Utah Valley University: 20:24.4

35. Abby Barrus, Fr., Utah Valley University: 20:31.8

36. Eva Kemboi, Jr., Utah Valley University: 20:32.2

38. Anika Perry, Jr., Utah Valley University: 20:37.4

Men’s Times:

1. Britain Reynolds, Jr., Utah Valley University: 14:54.6

6. Hawk Call, Jr., Utah Valley University: 15:24.0

9. Max Mahone, Fr., Utah Valley University: 15:31.5

12. Austin Hone, Fr., Utah Valley University: 15:40.6

15. Kale Sharp, So., Utah Valley University: 15:45.9

16. Joe Benson, Fr., Utah Valley University: 15:46.6

20. Max Burton, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:04.8

21. Josh Peters, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:05.2

22. Cameron Jacobs, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:05.8

23. Habs Cheney, Jr., Utah Valley University: 16:06.8

34. Anthony Ocegueda, Jr., Utah Valley University: 16:30.9

36. Andrew Blackham, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:40.2

37. Logan Anderson, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:53.2

38. Bridger Isbell, Fr., Utah Valley University: 16:59.3

43. Matthew Berry, Fr., Utah Valley University: 17:26.3

44. Jima Rout, Fr., Utah Valley University: 17:27.6

46. Cole Havens, Fr., Utah Valley University: 17:46.4