Dehlin Hirsch’s hole-in-one highlights Entrada Classic for UVU

A hole-in-one doesn’t come easy for professional golfers, so for a collegiate golfer to go from tee to pin in one shot is pretty impressive. This is what UVU senior golfer Carly Dehlin Hirsch accomplished in St George, in the BYU at Entrata Classic on March 11 and 12.



This ace came in the second round on the eighth hole. Dehlin Hirsch started the round on hole 12 with a few bogeys and a birdie, averaging a relatively even round. Hole eight, a par-3, came after two par-4 bogeys, the same hole in round one that resulted in an even par. The hole was played short at 165 yards, with water on the left and two bunkers in front of the green. She finished the round carding 1-under par and finished the tournament +9, giving her a placement of tied for 28th.



The Wolverines as a team didn’t do so hot, finishing 59-over par which resulted in 14th place, dead last. The whole tournament was a struggle. At the first round they found themselves in dead last and were never able to climb their way out. Rounds two and three UVU improved, but not quite enough to get out of 14th place.



Another noteworthy performance came from sophomore Keila Baladad when she carded eagle on hole one of the final round. The hole was a par-5, 444 yards with the hole slightly to the left and a wide fairway. Baladad played her final round around even with two birdies, two bogies and a triple bogey adding to her eagle. She finished the round carding +1, giving her a total of 16-over par and 54th place.



The leaders of the tournament came from Kent State who is ranked eighth in the country. Not only did the team take first place but freshman Thitapa Pakdeesettaul claimed first place at the top of the leaderboard. This was her first career victory.



The Wolverines will enjoy their spring break in Hawaii as they participate in the Anuenue Spring Break Classic on March 21-23.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics