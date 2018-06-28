Drugs

May 27 — 1:20 a.m.

While conducting a traffic stop near College Drive, an officer noticed the smell of narcotics coming from the vehicle. A canine unit confirmed the presence of drugs and a search found them in the vehicle. Two passengers were issued citations for possession of narcotics and released. The driver was booked into Utah County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded.

Traffic Offense

May 28 — 11:19 p.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations near University Parkway. The driver was cited for the violations and was cited for possession of tobacco by a minor.

Traffic Offense

May 29 — 12:20 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations near Sandhill Road and cited the driver for the violations before releasing them.

Controlled Substance

May 29 — 1:32 a.m.

While conducting a traffic stop near Geneva Road, an officer found the driver to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a minor possessing alcohol. The driver was cited, given a court date and released.

DUI/Drugs

May 30 — 2:44 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle near 250 W. 900 S., Orem for a traffic violation and found the driver to be in possession of narcotics and driving under the influence. A passenger was also found to have active warrants for their arrest. Both individuals were booked into Utah County Jail.

Criminal Mischief

May 31 — 6:30 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to the UCCU Event Center on reports of a vehicle with a broken passenger side window. The owner said that nothing was stolen or missing. This event is linked to similar incidents that occurred in Orem and Provo the same day.

Theft

May 31 — 7:12 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in Lakeside Parking Lot 4. An officer checked the damage, and the owner confirmed that items were taken. Video footage of the incident identified the attempted vehicle burglary at the UCCU Event Center and a prior burglary with Orem Police. The investigation is ongoing in an attempt to locate the suspects involved.