Theft

Feb. 27 — 4:05 p.m.

An officer responded to a complaint regarding a stolen tailgate in parking lot 22. A student returned to his truck after class and found that the tailgate was gone. The officer gathered his information and wrote a report on the stolen item.

Alcohol Offense

Feb. 28 — 8:22 p.m.

Custodial Services contacted police to report finding two empty bottles of liquor. The officer was advised that the bottles were destroyed. The bottles were found in the women’s restrooms in the Classroom Building and Science Building. The officer could not identify any suspect information through video footage. Extra patrols were requested in both areas.

Alcohol Offense

March 1 — 12:22 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle that was observed to almost cause an accident for a moving violation. The driver was cited for the moving violation and the passenger was cited for an open container of alcohol.

Drugs

March 3 — 12:49 a.m.

An officer stopped a vehicle and found drugs and paraphernalia inside. The passenger received a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was booked into Utah County Jail for a DUI, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was impounded.