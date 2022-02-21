Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 7



This week our interview is with Gillian Jackson, a UVU student working on her thesis. She is a history major, and her required senior thesis is focusing on tourism in Hawaii through the 20th century, how they were portrayed, and how it impacted native Hawaiians. Listen in to learn more about her fascinating research project! We are also announcing some changes to the Wolverine Buzz podcast, so get ready for that, in addition to the usual announcements for activities and events around campus.

Subscribe To This Podcast!

BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f