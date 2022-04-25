Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 15



Our final episode for the Spring Semester! This week, Meg sits down with Sara Runyan, a senior about to graduate from UVU in the Digital Audio program and on her way into a graduate program. Listen in to hear her story, how she decided on her major instead of majoring in music, and how she found her way to UVU. Learn more about the Digital Audio program, what she plans to do with her degree, navigating the senior capstone, and more. We hope you all have a great summer, we will be back for the Fall 2022 semester!



BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

