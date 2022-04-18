Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 14

This week, our producer, Crystal, is filling in for our host, Dalton. We interviewed Roger Chamberlain, who is currently working on a degree in Web Design here at UVU. He is active with the IxD Collaborative on campus and has a lot of great information about that for us. We are also discussing his background, as a non-traditional student he has a great story and a previous career in the video game industry; having worked for companies like Microsoft, Sony, Wizards of the Coast, and more. Listen in to hear all the details and learn more about why he loves UX.

If you’re interested in getting involved, join the IxD Collaborative Discord Channel by using this URL: https://discord.gg/xxvNTeVjHR



