Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 12



This week we interviewed Kate McPherson, the Director of the Honors Program here at UVU. She has been in this position for nearly 10 years and she’s passionate about the work. We talked about what the Honors Program is, what the benefits of being part of it are, how students can apply, and more. Listen in to learn more about this amazing and beneficial program and how it might fit into your school career!



Subscribe To This Podcast!

BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

Continue Reading