Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 12

4 hours ago Crystal Pugina


This week we interviewed Kate McPherson, the Director of the Honors Program here at UVU.  She has been in this position for nearly 10 years and she’s passionate about the work.  We talked about what the Honors Program is, what the benefits of being part of it are, how students can apply, and more.  Listen in to learn more about this amazing and beneficial program and how it might fit into your school career!

Subscribe To This Podcast!
BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

More Stories

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 4

4 hours ago Crystal Pugina

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 2

4 days ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 11

1 week ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 3

1 week ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 2

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 10

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.