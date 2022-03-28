Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 11



This week we interviewed Bryan Sansom in the Digital Media Department here at UVU. He has a master’s degree in Music Technology Engineering, and he teaches Digital Audio in our Digital Media Department. We talked about senior capstone projects to get the scoop about what they are, how they work, why they matter, and what makes them awesome.



Subscribe To This Podcast!

BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

Continue Reading