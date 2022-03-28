Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 11

23 hours ago Crystal Pugina


This week we interviewed Bryan Sansom in the Digital Media Department here at UVU.  He has a master’s degree in Music Technology Engineering, and he teaches Digital Audio in our Digital Media Department.  We talked about senior capstone projects to get the scoop about what they are, how they work, why they matter, and what makes them awesome.  

Subscribe To This Podcast!
BuzzSprout: https://wolverinebuzz.buzzsprout.com/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4pLApZeuEpZxyLSdebu3DM?si=e5e622fbac8d471f

More Stories

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 3

23 hours ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 2

1 week ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 10

1 week ago Crystal Pugina

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 1: Episode 1

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 9

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Wolverine Pack | Season 1: Episode 1

2 weeks ago Crystal Pugina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.