Best Week Of March | QF Episode 10

We changed the format up a little bit! Here are our points:
UVU Review
1. Men’s basketball: WAC Preview (UMKC in the first round), Jake Toolson and Wyatt Lowell
1. Men’s basketball: WAC Preview (UMKC in the first round), Jake Toolson and Wyatt Lowell
2. Women’s basketball: WAC Preview (UMKC in the first round), dropped their last two games
3. Wrestling: Demetrius Romero first big 12 champion, record six to nationals (https://gouvu.com/news/2019/3/12/wrestling-findlay-is-in-uvu-will-send-a-record-six-to-nationals.aspx )
Utah Stories
1. Russell Westbrook situation (bonus – how to the Jazz finish?)
2. BYU drops first round game
3. Utah Pac 12 Tournament (play winner of WSU and Oregon), Utah becomes the ONLY school to have finished the regular season in the Top-4 of the Pac-12 Conference in the last 5 years.
4. Utah State MWC tournament (plays winner of New Mexico and Wyoming) (bonus – how in the hell did they claim to be the regular season champions?)
National: March Madness Bracket-ology!
Makes sure you subscribe for new shows/episodes coming soon!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hours
Credits:
Host: Andrew Creer
Co Host: Tanner Heath
Recorded By: Zachary Beckett
Production, Editing, and Mixing by: Ethan Young
Logos Designed By: Thomas Willis
(Original Air Date: 03/16/19)