Take me out to the ballgame: Keeping up with Wolverine sports on campus

Fans cheer on the Wolverines in the UCCU Center on Feb. 22, 2020. Photo by Hunter Hall.

As a poor college student, one of the best possible words you can hear is “free.” Free food, free t-shirts, free Wi-Fi, the list goes on. But what about free sports?

One of the perks of being a student at UVU is free admission to all home sporting events. All you have to do is show your UVU student ID card at the ticket booth and you’re good to go.

After limiting capacity at all sporting events to mostly just family during the 2020-21 season, the Wolverine Athletics Department is planning to return to full capacity for the fall sports season.

The 2020 fall sports season was pushed back to spring and many UVU teams had historic seasons that saw the teams reach new heights.

The UVU women’s volleyball team won its first conference tournament championship since becoming a full Division I member in 2010, sweeping the regular season champions New Mexico State. The Wolverines went on to play in their first NCAA tournament in program history.

The women’s volleyball team opens its fall schedule with a home match against Utah on August 27 at the Lockhart Arena.

Another fall sport that saw tremendous success during the spring season was the women’s soccer team, which won its first NCAA tournament game in program history, defeating Memphis in the opening round before losing to No. 6 Arkansas.

The women’s soccer team begins its regular season with a home match against Arizona on August 20.

For a couple of non-fall sports teams, the men’s and women’s basketball teams both had successful seasons, with the men’s team winning its second conference championship since moving to Division I, and the women’s team making its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history.

The basketball teams have yet to release their full 2021-22 schedules, but the first home games will likely be in mid-November.

All of these teams had arguably their best seasons during a pandemic-altered season with no fans, and it should be interesting to see how much better they do with a packed Den cheering them on this upcoming season.