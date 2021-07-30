How to access Microsoft 365, Adobe and VPN through student account

3 days ago Ryan Miller

In addition to computer labs, UVU students have access to a variety of software downloads. Photo by Tyler Hacking.

UVU students have access to a multitude of resources that can assist with school work and studying. One of these resources that students have access to is Microsoft Office 365. This is a cloud service that allows students to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and Teams — among others. 

These Microsoft applications can be helpful in completing classwork by allowing students to create documents on Word, spreadsheets in Excel, and presentations on PowerPoint. Outlook and Teams help students communicate with classmates and professors. Many Classes at UVU use Teams to meet virtually. 

The Office 365 apps can be accessed on more than just one device as students can install and sign in to a combination of five PCs, Macs, tablets and phones.

UVU also offers a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for students to use. A VPN allows a computer to have a private connection and by using the VPN a computer can connect to UVU’s network from anywhere off campus. This creates an off-campus device able to access the same things as on campus computers such as the Banner INB system, shared network drives, and remote student classroom resources.

The Adobe Creative Cloud is another available resource for students and helps in the creation and editing of photos, videos, and more. The Adobe Creative Cloud comes with Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Premiere Rush, Lightroom Classic, After Effects, Dimension, Acrobat DC, Dreamweaver, Animate, Audition, Character Animator, Spark, Bridge, Muse, InCopy, Prelude, Media Encoder and Fuse.

All links to download any of these programs can be found in the myUVU portal under Technology Services and Support. For any technical help the UVU Service Center can be contacted at 801-863-8888 or https://www.uvu.edu/servicedesk/.

More Stories

Tips and tricks to finding the perfect apartment for you

3 days ago Clara Araujo

Take me out to the ballgame: Keeping up with Wolverine sports on campus

3 days ago Nathan Farmer

How to tap into the resources of the writing center and public speaking lab

3 days ago Brice Larson

Opinion: The lack of a football team costs UVU in student attendance and fan loyalty

3 days ago Brice Larson

BIPOC students take the lead at UVU with student-led clubs and organizations

4 days ago Ashley Nash

There is a place for you with UVU’s inclusion and diversity services

4 days ago Ashley Nash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.