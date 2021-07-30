How to access Microsoft 365, Adobe and VPN through student account

UVU students have access to a multitude of resources that can assist with school work and studying. One of these resources that students have access to is Microsoft Office 365. This is a cloud service that allows students to use Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook and Teams — among others.

These Microsoft applications can be helpful in completing classwork by allowing students to create documents on Word, spreadsheets in Excel, and presentations on PowerPoint. Outlook and Teams help students communicate with classmates and professors. Many Classes at UVU use Teams to meet virtually.

The Office 365 apps can be accessed on more than just one device as students can install and sign in to a combination of five PCs, Macs, tablets and phones.

UVU also offers a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for students to use. A VPN allows a computer to have a private connection and by using the VPN a computer can connect to UVU’s network from anywhere off campus. This creates an off-campus device able to access the same things as on campus computers such as the Banner INB system, shared network drives, and remote student classroom resources.

The Adobe Creative Cloud is another available resource for students and helps in the creation and editing of photos, videos, and more. The Adobe Creative Cloud comes with Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign, Adobe XD, Premiere Rush, Lightroom Classic, After Effects, Dimension, Acrobat DC, Dreamweaver, Animate, Audition, Character Animator, Spark, Bridge, Muse, InCopy, Prelude, Media Encoder and Fuse.

All links to download any of these programs can be found in the myUVU portal under Technology Services and Support. For any technical help the UVU Service Center can be contacted at 801-863-8888 or https://www.uvu.edu/servicedesk/.