State of the University: UVU’s Upward Trajectory Continues

Tuminez speaking in the Vallejo Auditorium | Photo by: Brad Simmons

“The intuition of choice for affordable accessible quality education”—that is how President Astrid Tuminez describes Utah Valley University (UVU) at the State of the University. The event focused on UVU’s remarkable growth, student-centered initiatives, and building updates.

UVU now has a population of 46,809 students. This includes 41% first gen students, 18% over the age of 25, and 78% balancing work and school. UVU is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and experiences necessary for successful careers.

One recent example of this is the Industry Certification Reimbursement program. It allows current students to receive reimbursements for many in-demand certifications from organizations like AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, CompTIA, and Qualtrics. This initiative gives students a head start when it comes to being competitive in the job market.

Entrepreneurship is also a major focus at UVU, with a variety of programs designed to support aspiring business leaders. Zero to CEO, WolverINC and the Wings Society are all programs that foster student success in business.

Additionally, UVU’s Sandbox program has gained national recognition. UVU’s Entrepreneurship Institute was ranked by Switch On Business as the number one program in the country for student entrepreneurship. Further emphasizing its role in fostering innovation, UVU recently hosted Silicon Slopes, connecting students with some of the most influential figures in the tech industry.

Beyond business, UVU is also strengthening student life through RCL and WCL programs. These programs build a sense of community by hosting events at apartments with large student populations.

Recently, the university started a new option for freshman to be housed together at The Green on Campus Drive. This enables first-year students to build meaningful connections and support networks in a structured living environment. Tuminez is particularly proud of this arrangement.

Facilities updates

UCCU Soccer Stadium: Near completion, this premier stadium will position UVU to host the WAC Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship next year, highlighting the university’s dedication to athletic excellence.

Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building: Set to open in January 2026, this state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced resources for students, faculty and staff, bolstering UVU’s engineering and technology programs.

Lehi Campus Renovations: A generous $2 million donation from Utah County facilitated the renovation of UVU’s Lehi building, resulting in new laboratories for respiratory therapy and dental hygiene programs, including a 24-seat dental hygiene lab and community clinic.

Allen C. and Karen Ashton Center for Leadership and Inspiration at UVU’s Sundance Campus: This cozy mansion will serve as a venue for leadership retreats, donor meetings, and various university events, fostering growth and collaboration.

Vineyard Health and Wellness Village: Progress continues on this expansive 225-acre development, formerly part of Geneva Steel. In partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the village will house programs in exercise science, and physical and mental health, enhancing community well-being. President Tuminez and Audience Cheering in the Vallejo Auditorium | Photo by: Brad Simmons

Excellence in Academics and Athletics

UVU students and faculty have earned national recognition across various disciplines:

Culinary Students – Morgan Willis and Reagan Wirrick were awarded US Foods scholarships for their outstanding skills.

STR & ICHRIE Wasatch Resort Team – Received high praise for their exceptional performance.

Women’s Soccer Team – Dominated the WAC, winning the conference championship for the past three years.

Women’s Cross Country Team – Also clinched the WAC championship.

Student-Athlete Success – UVU athletes excel in the classroom, achieving an impressive 86% graduation rate and maintaining a 3.45 overall GPA.

Professor Cheung Chau – The UVU orchestra director won the Professional Orchestra American Prize for his contributions to music.

Professor Mohammad Masoum – Recognized as an IEEE fellow for his work in electrical engineering.

Film Student Success – Jessa Wright’s screenplay was selected for production by FanX Studios, with actress and director Katie Cassidy set to direct. This opportunity stemmed from the UVU-FanX Studios Writer’s Room, a hands-on screenwriting program.

A Bright Future Ahead

UVU’s upward momentum shows no signs of slowing down. The university recently secured a $4.5 million federal GEAR UP grant, further enhancing educational resources for low-income students.

Under President Tuminez’s leadership, UVU is not just keeping pace with the demands of modern education, it is a great example of affordable education too. As one of the most impactful universities in the western United States, UVU continues to expand opportunities for students, faculty and the greater Utah community.

For interviews with students, donors and President Tuminez regarding the State of the University visit the UVU Review YouTube channel.

