Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 3

5 seconds ago Meg McKellar

This week, Sam Louder and Matthew Drachman sit down with January Walker, a candidate running in the Utah Congress Elections. Walker discusses her experience with the debate on campus last week and talks about different stances on legislation and plans for her campaign.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, be sure to do so by Friday October 28! Your voice matters in this upcoming election.

