New deal with Chrysalis highlights job opportunities for students

Advertising for a company called Chrysalis around campus is due to a new deal finalized between Utah Valley University and Chrysalis in September. Chrysalis is a company that focuses on providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The ad contract is said to last one year and will be seen before sports games such as basketball, baseball, soccer and volleyball.

“COVID and the national hiring crisis have been very tough on people with intellectual disabilities and those who support them. It has never been harder to hire enough team members,” said Chrysalis CEO, Troy Friden in a recent social media post. “We have been down hundreds of employees this year, which means the job has been more stressful than ever, requiring long hours and fewer people to do the same job.”

Chrysalis is a company that focuses on providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They offer many programs for people such as; Autism Services, Supported Living, 24 hour support/Full Time Living, Shared (host) Home, and Day and Vocation Support. While they are always hiring staff, they’re in need of new hires now more than ever due to the national hiring crisis.

“[We want our Employees to] Be able to gain skills to help prepare for the future jobs,” said Rhett Johnson, Chrysalis senior associate director. “Working with people with disabilities you can learn new skills, and definitely learn to be more patient.”

“A lot of the students that we have working for us are mainly from UVU,” said Johnson. “They’re a huge support for Chrysalis so we really enjoy being able to partner with them [UVU students].”

Back in August Chrysalis featured a float in the Price City International Days Parade, which won the Chairman’s Choice award as well as highlighted the great work of the Chrysalis Price Team.

“As students are going to school if they’re looking for a job that is going to be meaningful to them and to where it can prepare them to have an impact in the future in their profession, Chrysalis is a good resume builder especially when they’re trying to get into graduate school,” said Johnson. “This is definitely a good field to go into to prepare for that.”

Students seeking a rewarding job, regardless of their major, can find out more about Chrysalis employment opportunities here.