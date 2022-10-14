Volleyball defeats UT Arlington in four sets

The Utah Valley Wolverines defeated the UT Arlington Mavericks in four sets 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Match leaders in kills, blocks, and assists boosted the Wolverines to a win. Kazna Tanuvasa recorded 15 kills, Caleigh Vagana recorded 9 blocks and Abbie Miller recorded 25 assists to lead the Wolverines to victory

The first set started off a tight contest but multiple 6-0 runs helped the Wolverines take a commanding 22-13 lead. Kills from Vagna, Tanuvasa, and Tori Doris finished the set at 25-15 helping the Wolverines take a one set lead.

UT Arlington responded after dropping the first set by taking a late 19-17 lead. A back and forth battle would follow until the end of the set. The Mustangs would go on to take the second set with a score of 25-23 after back-to-back kills from Brianna Ford, tying the match at one set apiece.

The third set was once again competitive. both sides were tied at 11 the midway point of the set. UTA found themselves in the driver’s seat to win the set late as they held a 21-17 lead. Multiple attacking errors from the Mustangs would help the Wolverines score eight of the last ten points of the set and ultimately win the set 25-23.

A tight fourth set had the tensions high as the Wolverines were fighting to win their third and final set and the Mustangs were fighting to survive and take the match to a 5th set. Majority of the set was even scorign from both sides however the Wolverines found themselves with a 20-16 lead late in the set. A 3-0 run put the Mustangs back into the set trailing by just one. A Wolverine run put them at match point holding a 24-20 set lead. With their backs against the wall the Mustangs rallied to narrow the deficit to one point but an attacking error ended the comeback effort as the Wolverines clinched their third set.

The Wolverines will host Stephen F. Austin on Saturday Oct. 15 in Lockhart Arena.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related