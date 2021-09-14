Two second-half goals propel UVU past Bradley

UVU defeated Bradley University on the road by a score of 2-1 on Sunday, Sept. 12. Sophomore forward Aaron Nixon scored in the 67th minute by breaking the tie and putting UVU on top for good. The Wolverines led the Braves in almost every major statistical category including shots, shots on goal, assists and corners.

“The boys played our style of soccer throughout the game and showed their strong character again after going down a goal and battling back to win,” said UVU head coach Kyle Beckerman. “I’m really proud of them and we’re ready to get back to work and get ready for Thursday.”

The Wolverines entered the second match of their midwest road trip with a record of 2-0-2 after coming off a double overtime match against Northwestern that ended in a 0-0 draw in Evanston, Illinois.

UVU began the match by showing good defensive strength after senior defender Mark Brown was issued a yellow card in the 10th minute.

Bradley mounted an attack off of the free kick due to the penalty committed by Brown, that was quickly shut down and turned into a counter-attack. Freshman midfielder Alejandro Silva sent the ball up to a waiting Nixon, who was able to then fire off one of UVU’s six shots on goal. The shot was blocked by the Braves keeper Bryce Logan.

Despite UVU’s early defensive efforts, it was Bradley freshman midfielder Francesco Pettinaroli who scored the first goal of the game after the ball popped up just outside the box. Pettinaroli found the back of the net off a strong right foot shot that would send the Braves to the half with the 1-0 lead.

The Wolverines found the equalizer from sophomore midfielder Carter Johnson off an assist from junior forward Jojea Kwizera in the 56th minute. Kwizera sent the ball to the edge of the six-yard box where Johnson then headed it in from a tough angle for his second goal of the season.

The match would stay locked at one goal apiece for just 11 minutes before Silva found Nixon for another header that found its way to the back of the net. The advantage by UVU would prove to be too much for Bradly to overcome.

The Wolverines improved to 3-0-0 all time in the series against Bradley and 3-0-2 on the season. UVU will return home to Clyde Field on Thursday to face Pac-12 foe Washington at 7:30pm MT.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.