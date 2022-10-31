Kemboi claims WAC individual title, Wolverines take second at 2022 WAC Cross Country Championships

Everlyn Kemboi claimed her third individual win of the season at the 2022 WAC Championships held in Nacogdoches, Texas

The Utah Valley University women’s cross country team placed second at the 2022 Western Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships held in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday. Everlyn Kemboi finished first overall with a time of 19:33.9, roughly thirty seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

The Wolverines had seven runners finish in the top-20. Kemboi came in first overall, Hannah Branch came in seventh with a time of 20:38.9 and Madison Flippence came in ninth with a time of 20:40.6. UVU had the majority of the rest of their runners come in rapid succession. After Maggie Zwahlen came in at 15th, Ari Trimble, Caila Odekirk and Mazzie Melaney crossed the finish line in spots 17-19 respectively.

The Wolverines team score landed them in second behind #14 California Baptist, who had five of the top-10 finishes.

Kemboi, Branch and Flippence were named to the 2022 Women’s All-WAC First Team after the contest and Kemboi was named 2022 WAC Women’s Athlete of the Year. Zwahlen, Trimble, Odekirk and Melaney were all named to the 2022 Women’s All-WAC Second Team as well.

With the conclusion of WAC contests, UVU fans can anticipate individuals such as Kemboi and others moving on to the NCAA Mountain Regionals held in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Nov. 11 and the NCAA Championships held in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Nov. 19.

