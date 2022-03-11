Former Track & Field athlete Parker Morgan passes away

13 hours ago Gavin Lee

Parker Morgan was a member of the UVU track & field team during the 2019-20 season (Photo courtesy of UVU XC/ Track & Field).

According to the UVU XC / Track & Field Twitter account, former athlete Parker Morgan has passed away with an incurable form of cancer. He was 21 years old. Morgan competed as a freshman for the team back in the 2019-2020 indoor track season, which was his only season with the team. 

“We offer our condolences to Parker Morgan’s family, friends, and teammates.” stated the team via Twitter

Survivornet.com says that in April of 2020 Morgan was diagnosed with bone cancer. This came after he experienced “severe pain in his right shoulder.” He was then told by doctors that he would never be able to hurdle again. 

The article goes on to say that he had to get his left arm amputated to remove some of the cancer. Morgan posted videos on his TikTok account as he battled through the disease. He gained millions of views on his videos and expressed that the love and support he received from viewers helped him get through the hard days.

Morgan also loved being outdoors, as he used it to also cope with cancer. He especially enjoyed partaking in activities such as skiing, biking, hiking, skating, and surfing.

Athletic.net shows that during the 2019-2020 season Morgan competed with the team, he recorded a PR (personal record) of 8.10 seconds during the 55-meter hurdles (4th among the team) at the Weber State Winter Open. At the BYU Cougar Collegiate Indoor Invitation, he ran a 37.26 second 300 meters as well as an 8.18 second 60-meter hurdles, both being PRs as well. 

