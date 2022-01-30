Five Wolverines take home first place at Stacy Dragila Invitational

It was a strong showing for the Wolverine men’s track team at the Stacy Dragila Open hosted by Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. UVU stood on top of the podium in five events this weekend led by junior Aaron Johnson who won both the Men’s 60 Dash and Long Jump. Junior Isaac Manning also finished first in the pole vault clearing a height of five meters. Between the men’s and women’s teams, five school records were broken at the event.

The Wolverine women’s squad had a strong outing as well, taking first in three events led by sophomore Larissa Dabb, sophomore Krista Farley, and junior Everlyn Kemboi. Kemboi’s finish in the Women’s 3000 was the first of a clean sweep of the podium for the Wolverines in this event as junior Hannah Branch and sophomore Mazzie Melaney finished second and third in the event.

Overall UVU had sixteen athletes reach the podium this weekend in Pocatello in a strong all-around showing. Included below are the full results of the event. The Wolverines will be back in action on Feb. 4 at the UNM Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

RESULTS

Men’s 60

1. Aaron Johnson, Jr.

2. Calen Furnell, So.

5. Ryan Tenn, Jr.

Women’s 60

4. Emma Newbold, Jr.

6. Krista Farley, So.

Men’s 60 H

2. Zane Farrer, Sr.

Men’s 200

4. Jacob Supinger, Jr.

5. Ryan Tenn, Jr.

6. Cameron Franklin, Fr.

8. Jordan Daw, Jr.

13. Dallin Anderson, Fr.

30. Dylan Clements, Fr.

Women’s 200

2. Emma Newbold, Jr.

7. Larissa Dabb, So.

14. Krista Farley, So.

15. Ellie Norton, Fr.

33. Emma Aldred-Hunt, Jr,

Men’s 400

6. Cameron Franklin, Fr.

11. Dallin Anderson, Fr.

14. Isaiah Gerald, Fr.

Women’s 400

1. Larissa Dabb, So.

Women’s 800

15. Becky Swanson-Lowder, Fr.

Men’s 1 Mile

2. Austin Hone, So.

6. Adam Bunker, Fr.

11. Thomas Pickford, So.

27. Bridger Isbell, Fr.

Women’s 1 Mile

2. Taylor Viertel, Jr.

8. Miah Weaver, Jr.

16. Agnieszka Lubowska, Jr.

23. Alysa Lindley, Fr.

Men’s 3000

3. Habtamu Cheney, Jr.

13. Max Mahon, Fr.

15. Cameron Jacobs, Fr.

18. Josh Peters, So.

Women’s 3000

1. Everlyn Kemboi, Jr.

2. Hannah Branch, Jr.

3. Mazzie Melaney, So.

9. Zoe Hales, So.

12. Kate Richardson, Jr.

22. Elizabeth Zwahlen, Fr.

Men’s 4×400

6. Utah Valley ‘A’

7. Utah Valley ‘B’

9. Utah Valley ‘C’

Women’s 4×400

4. Utah Valley ‘4’

Men’s High Jump

4. Jeffery Duvinston, Jr.

4. Seth Krauss, Sr.

9. Dallin Snyder, Jr.

13. Carter Cook, Fr.

Women’s High Jump

3. Kallie Given, Jr.

4. Madison Clark, Jr.

Men’s Long Jump

1. Aaron Johnson, Jr

12. Dylan Clements, Fr.

13. Josh Rudder, Sr.

Women’s Long Jump

1. Krista Farley, So.

5. Kelso Oldroyd. Fr.

13. Sydnie Dennis, Fr.

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Isaac Manning, Jr.

9. Jacob Demming, Jr.

Women’s Pole Vault

9. Ally Keil, Jr.

Men’s Shot Put

5. Josh Clark

8. Andrew Smith, Fr.

12. Sterling Hatch, Fr.

19. Nick Clements

Women’s Shot Put

3. Sarah Carillo, Fr.

4. Maezzi Mund

9. Kylie Tuimaualuga, Fr.

Women’s Triple Jump

3. Sydnie Dennis, Fr.

Men’s Weight Throw

10. Josh Clark

15. Andrew Smith, Fr.

18. Sterling Hatch, Fr.

19. Nick Clements

Women’s Weight Throw

7. Maddy Beyeler

11. Sarah Carillo, Fr.

13. Elyssa Shaw, Fr.

14. Maezzi Mund

19. Kylie Tuimaualuga, Fr.

25. Jada Ragin