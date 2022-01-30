Wolverines fall to BIG 12 foes Wyoming and Missouri

After five consecutive meets were postponed over the last two weeks due to COVID-19, the Utah Valley University wrestling team returned to the mat Saturday, Jan. 29 with two home matches against Big 12 foes Wyoming and No. 13 Missouri. The Wolverines were narrowly defeated by both opponents, losing to Wyoming by 17-23 and to Missouri by 15-18.

13th-ranked junior Taylor Lamont and freshman Haiden Drury both recorded dominant wins against Wyoming’s Cowboys, but they proved to be too much for the Wolverines, securing the victory by claiming six of the 10 matches.

The struggles continued for the Wolverines as they took on the Missouri Tigers. Despite Ty Smith’s last-minute upset win against 5th-ranked Allan Hart, the Wolverines were unable to make a comeback.

The Wolverines fall to 5-5 on the season and 0-4 in BIG 12 play. They look to bounce back as they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers Saturday, Feb. 12. The match begins at 12 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Included below are the full results from both matches.

Against Wyoming

149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) over Samuel Edelblute (UVU) (MD 13-3)

157: Jacob Wright (WYO) over Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) (Dec 4-1)

165: Cole Moody (WYO) over Danny Snediker (UVU) (TB-1 2-1)

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) over Kekana Fouret (UVU) (Fall 3:59)

184: Jacob Armstrong (UVU) over Cooper Voorhees (WYO) (Dec 8-1)

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) over Evan Bockman (UVU) (MD 13-4)

285: Chase Trussell (UVU) over Terren Swartz (WYO) (Dec 4-2)

125: Taylor LaMont (UVU) over Brendon Garcia (WYO) (TF 21-6 5:40) 1

33: Haiden Drury (UVU) over Josh Kyle (WYO) (Fall 6:05)

141: Darren Green (WYO) over Ty Smith (UVU) (SV-1 5-4)

Against Missouri

149: Josh Edmond (MIZZ) over Samuel Edelblute (UVU) (TF 20-5 7:00)

157: Jarrett Jacques (MIZZ) over Jaxon Garoutte (UVU) (Dec 11-7)

165: Danny Snediker (UVU) over Mitchell Bohlken (MIZZ) (Dec 9-3)

174: Sean Harman (MIZZ) over Kekana Fouret (UVU) (MD 17-4)

184: Jeremiah Kent (MIZZ) over Jacob Armstrong (UVU) (Dec 3-2)

197: Evan Bockman (UVU) over Jack Flynn (MIZZ) (Dec 8-1)

285: Zach Elam (MIZZ) over Chase Trussell (UVU) (Dec 5-0)

125: Taylor LaMont (UVU) over Noah Surtin (MIZZ) (Dec 5-3)

133: Haiden Drury (UVU) over Trey Crawford (MIZZ) (Dec 9-2)

141: Ty Smith (UVU) over Allan Hart (MIZZ) (Dec 2-1)