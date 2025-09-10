Charlie Kirk was shot

September 10th – At approximately 12:20 p.m. Sept. 10 Charlie Kirk was hosting a debate at UVUs campus when a shot was fired unexpectedly at him during the early debate stage.

Kirk was a well-known conservative figure who was currently on his “The American Comeback” tour. A broad section of the political spectrum attended, there were both supporters of Kirk, bystanders and protestors in the crowd.



Kirk was shot in the neck and was quickly rushed out of the outdoor courtyard. Multiple news outlets have stated that Charlie Kirk has been confirmed dead. In a press conference Governor Spencer Cox said that law enforcement has at least one person of interest in custody.

UVU campus will be closed until Sept. 15. The University has an emergency updates website:

https://www.uvu.info/

More details to come, updated as information .

(Last updated: 4:47 p.m MT, Wednesday Sept. 10)