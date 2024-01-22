Campus Crime Report 1/8

Reading Time: < 1 minute The UVU police reported two instances of criminal activity during the first week of classes. Both the cases reported were instances of alcohol offense. This report also contains updates concerning crimes reported in the “Crime over winter break” article.

Wyatt joined the Review in 2023 as a Junior Reporter for News Team.

He’s a sophomore studying English to pursue a career in writing and publishing.

On Jan 8 at 7:20 p.m., an adult male was cited for an open alcohol container following a traffic stop. The officer referred his case to the Orem justice court.

On Jan. 8 at 10:00 p.m., a different male was issued a citation for driving on a suspended driver’s license and having an open container of alcohol. The individual was referred to an Orem justice court and registered to a valid driver.

On Jan. 9, The Review published an article about crimes committed on campus in December of last year. The Dec. 12, 2023 case of threatening reported a call involving a threat of violence but did not clarify who made the threat. After contacting the police department, they gave a statement that the employee was threatened. The subject that threatened the employee was identified and contacted by the police who said, “He was frustrated during the call.” The individual was referred to the Orem state prosecutor and charged him with electronic communication harassment.

The Dec. 16, 2023 case stated that a car was pulled over smelling of marijuana. The driver was not found to be under the influence of the drug and was therefore released without heavier charges. The items found were identified as a THC vape pen and Zig Zag paper. The items were taken as evidence.

The Dec. 20, 2023 case of stalking involving a professor being stalked by another person. The police statement said that the case is still active, and therefore sensitive, and no more information could be given.

