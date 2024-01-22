What is Handshake and how can students use it?  

Reading Time: < 1 minute Handshake is a third-party software that UVU partners with to provide job and internship opportunities to students. Here’s how students can use it to their advantage.

For those familiar with the likes of LinkedIn or other employment-focused platforms, Handshake can seem closely related. However, unlike other platforms, Handshake is a college student-focused software that UVU’s Career and Internship Center works alongside to provide opportunities for anyone enrolled or employed at UVU.

After activating their account through UVU, students can customize their profiles to see exactly what kind of opportunities they want. From internships to jobs, students can use this tool to ensure they don’t miss out on meeting with potential employers and interacting with different programs in their career fields. Handshake and UVU also use the platform to promote events that employers or the university put on for students.

Quite a few events are occurring in January alone. One such event is the FAO Schwarz Fellowship Info Session, virtually held on Jan. 17 that students can attend to “develop the leadership skills of recent college graduates and prepare them for success in the social impact sector,” according to their event listing. Another event hosted by the Mayo Clinic Department of Laboratory Medicine on Jan. 25 invites students to attend their webinar, where they will discuss opportunities for careers within their company.

UVU’s Career Center has a few more of its own, including the spring 2024 “Meet the Firms,” an on-campus event for students to meet accounting firms that are recruiting for full-time career positions and internships. If students are looking for a different kind of help, the center often hosts professional headshots in the Losee Center.

More information about Handshake opportunities can be found on the Career and Internship Center website.

