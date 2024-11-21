Afton Ford Takes Over the Review as New Editor-in-Chief

schedule 5 min read

Afton Ford poses with printed editions of the UVU Review | Photo by Hyrum Forstrom

At the start of the semester, the Review underwent a major transformation which included hiring a new Editor-in-Chief, Afton Ford.

The UVU Review experienced an interesting transition from the Spring 2023 to Fall 2023 semesters with a record-breaking number of staff members graduating at once, including the Editor-in-Chief. In this large turnover in staff members, the Review found an opportunity to do some restructuring. The Review’s current Editor-in-Chief, Afton Ford, was hired on and she began brainstorming ways to transform the Review into something better than ever before. We spoke with Ford to discuss how this transformation has gone, as her first semester as Editor-in-Chief comes to a close.

Before Ford was selected to be Editor-in-Chief, she served as a volunteer illustrator for the Review. When she inquired about applying for the executive roles that were opening, she was discouraged from doing so, as those positions are often given to someone higher up on staff. She decided to apply anyway and, despite only being a volunteer, proved that she could take on the role and was selected.

A personal project that inspired Ford to get more involved in the Review was the release of her poetry book, entitled “The Lullabies of Starlight and Raindrops,” which can be found through Barnes & Noble. Ford was so excited by the processes of writing, illustrating, and designing the book that she wanted to put those skills toward a different publication. “I love finding ways to incorporate writing and design together,” Ford expressed. The Review was the perfect place to do just that.

Another driving motivation for Ford to obtain an executive role on the Review was to hopefully play a part in maintaining the newspaper’s physical presence. Ford touched on the pressure for publications to move to a digital space. Unfortunately, the Review’s print editions have been cut down from two to one per month. “We are tactile creatures,” Ford claimed, “and those tangible objects are important. Things like printed newspapers are a dying art but I hope they can be revived.”

When asked about the uncertainty of taking on a staff comprised of mostly new members, Ford revealed it was nerve-wracking at first, but she saw it as “an opportunity to rebuild the culture and structure of the newspaper.” With that restructuring came a transformation of all positions on the staff, which called for some adjustment. Ford believes the adjustment is worthwhile, stating, “It might be uncomfortable for those in the roles right now, but if we set good standards now, the newspaper will live on after us.”

While Ford’s background and skillset may be different than previous Editors-in-Chief, it is these differences that make her an excellent candidate for the position. “As a graphic design major, I understand how much design can communicate,” explained Ford. She wishes to set good design standards for future Editors-in-Chief. Ford also feels that elevating the design of the newspaper and creating cohesion within the publication will give reporters the best chance of having their work seen. “Our print edition might go overlooked if our design elements aren’t strong.” Ford also prioritizes the quality of stories, as opposed to former Editors-in-Chief who placed more focus on quantity.

Ford had many big goals for the Review when the semester started, most of which have come to fruition. With every print edition, Ford sees improvement in the design. She shared that the secret to getting her designers to rise to the occasion is “Setting specific expectations and communicating those expectations.” One aspect Ford hopes to see more improvement in is advertising the newspaper, as she fears the content her staff has created has not been seen by enough people.

An unexpected challenge Ford has run into is the lack of connections the Review has on campus as a news organization. She offered a potential explanation for this lack, stating, “When you look for stories and the truth, it provokes fear in other places on campus.” This is something Ford wishes to remedy, assuring other organizations on campus that they can form alliances with the Review. “I didn’t expect I would have to work so hard to pick out the important people on campus and connect with them,” Ford admitted. “It’s going to take time to improve but we are moving in the right direction.”

As Editor-in-Chief, Ford’s highest priority is the individual needs of her team. Ford expressed her gratitude for the rest of the Review staff, declaring, “I can only be as strong as my team. Without them, I have no job.” Ford also mentioned how thankful she is for the opportunity to be Editor-in-Chief. “I was never expecting to get the role, and I am really honored that I was selected. I hope to set standards and create important things.”

Related