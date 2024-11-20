Boost24: Empowering Utah’s Next Wave of Entrepreneurs at UVU

Tyler Jennings interviewing Gilbert Lee and Nate Walkingshaw (left to right) | Photo by Jackson Lohman

OREM – Entrepreneurs from all over Utah filled the Keller Building for Boost24, a day-long conference all about building startups, connecting with mentors and sharing authentic startup stories. Attendees found themselves hearing from an impressively experienced array of speakers making Boost24 a standout experience.

Boosting Success

The mastermind behind the conference was Tyler Jennings, an adjunct professor at UVU (Utah Valley University) aiding students in launching businesses through the Sandbox program. Jennings established Boost24 with the goal “to build, connect, and serve,” aiming to propel founders toward success. Leveraging his extensive network, he assembled a group of top-notch experts eager to share genuine startup experiences. Like an engaging professor, Jennings frequently encouraged the audience to share their takeaways from the day’s lessons.

In his opening remarks, Jennings delivered an honest account of the realities of startup life and outlined how Boost24 is designed to support founders in this demanding environment. Utah Valley University President, Astrid Tuminez, echoed the conference’s value, discussing how similar experiences have shaped her career. Although not a founder herself, Tuminez has made significant sacrifices and worked diligently to achieve career milestones, including her expertise in US-USSR relations and her role as Microsoft’s regional director. Boost24 attendees networking during a break between speakers | Photo by Jackson Lohman

Overcoming Setbacks

In a candid interview, Jennings spoke with Nate Walkingshaw and Gilbert Lee about their hardships and what it takes to become a successful founder. Walkingshaw had struggled with the linear nature of the school curriculum and was often disruptive, while Lee faced loneliness and job prospects challenges after immigrating from Singapore to America.

These friends highlighted how they overcame obstacles and compared them to the challenges of running a startup. Walkingshaw shared his story of creating a gurney with tracks for stairs, inspired by his struggles as a paramedic carrying patients. Despite initial setbacks, including dismissal from New York paramedics, other problems were found, like difficulties working in cold weather due to material properties. Walkingshaw persevered.

Despite these setbacks, he poured time and money into his business. At his lowest, Walkingshaw accumulated $721,000 in debt and lived in a trailer. But he held out for long enough and landed a large contract with a Utah based hospital. They designed and manufactured products to evacuate patients in emergencies. These devices are now in 70% of hospitals in the US.

Now, Walkingshaw is collaborating with Lee on an energy startup focused on designing, engineering, and manufacturing energy storage for utilities. Both have grappled with self-doubt and setbacks, learning that resilience and self-belief are crucial for overcoming obstacles.

In recent years, UVU has been has emerged as a vibrant startup-hub. Events such as RevRoad’s entrepreneur competition and now even Silicon Slopes are taking place at UVU. This is no coincidence. UVU’s Entrepreneurship Institute has been hard at work. As a result, UVU has become a catalyst for entrepreneurial success, contributing to the region’s growing reputation as a thriving ecosystem for startups.

Upcoming Events

ZinnStarter Pitch Competition: Nov 20, 4pm to 6pm in the Keller Building (KB101)

Teen Entrepreneur Expo: Dec 7, 4pm to 7pm in the Sorensen Center (SC) Grand Ballroom

