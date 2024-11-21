UVU Students Work with American Red Cross for Service Learning

Look Good, Do Good. Graphic by, Mason McLaughlin

OREM — As part of their service learning requirement for Public Relations Campaigns course 4850, Utah Valley University students had the opportunity to assemble a campaign with a real client. This semester’s client was the American Red Cross of Utah, specifically in the blood donation department. Two of the three groups were able to collaborate with UVU Athletics as well as social media influencers to increase awareness of the dire need for blood donations throughout Utah.

One group, however, is putting together a blood drive with an after-drive event held at a local business.

In the news release, students collaborated with the Provo Recreation Center, the American Red Cross, and the Underground Collective to increase blood donations and awareness.

“It’s been really rewarding working with an organization like the Red Cross, especially from a service perspective,” said Mason McLaughlin, a student at UVU. “Getting hands-on experience on a real PR campaign that benefits so many has been invaluable.”

The blood drive will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Provo Recreation Center. An after-drive event will be held at the Collective Underground from 6-9 P.M. where discounts, prizes, and giveaways will be available for those who attend.

“We consider ourselves lucky to promote such an incredible organization,” said Holly Perkins, Operations Manager at the Collective Underground. “We’re excited to engage with the community and are eager to help spread the word about blood donation.”

According to the news release, “The American Red Cross donates to 100% of hospitals in the state of Utah and is continually looking for ways to increase blood donations.”

All appointments are booked but walk-ins may be available and the community is encouraged to attend to learn more about how they can donate blood.

For more information, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org.

