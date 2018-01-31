Laura Carlson has accepted the position as UVU’s new Title IX coordinator and EEO/Affirmative Action director effective Feb. 1.

Carlson has received nationally recognized training in Title IX and has extensive experience working within employee relations with Senior Professional in Human Resources recognition, according to an email announcement made by Linda Makin, UVU’s vice president for Planning, Budget & Human Resources.

“Laura and her team are committed to ensuring that UVU maintains a respectful and safe environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors by providing education/training, resolving concerns, and investigating reports of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and sexual misconduct in accordance with UVU policies and applicable laws,” Makin wrote.

Carlson has been acting in this position since the former Title IX coordinator, Melissa Frost, was placed on an extended leave in June 2017.