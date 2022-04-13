New flavor hits Orem: Crumbl reopening

If you have ever seen a pink box with the image of a chef’s head on it, filled with delicious cookies, you know what Crumbl is. But if not, here’s an introduction. Crumbl is a Utah-based baking company, having started with its first store being built in Logan in 2017. It has since expanded to the multi-store company that it is today, offering multiple cookie flavors from Churro Cinnamon to their original Chocolate Chip that got them started. The menu has even expanded to include Ice Cream, cakes and more!

Along with being focused on growth, the company strives to better its customer experience, as seen with the reopening of its Orem location on Apr. 7, 2022. There was a desire to better the in-store experience to better meet the needs of those on the company and the public side of the equation. This prompted the closing of the store last Oct., and once again Orem cookie lovers are blessed with an even better store than before. The grand reopening was an exciting occasion, with the classic ribbon cutting and multiple associates and the general public in attendance. The goodness didn’t stop there though! The day after, Apr. 8, the store offered a free chocolate chip cookie to any adult (and accompanying child) who downloaded the Crumbl phone application.

The Orem store is unique in that it is the only one corporately owned by the company, and it is one of 30 stores where the company will be testing out flavors for customers. Come by sometime to chow down on some delicious cookies! The address of the store is 160 E. University Pkwy Ste G, Orem, UT 84058.