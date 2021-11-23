Wolverines unable to hold on against Nevada, lose on the road 70-64

The Utah Valley Wolverines fell short against the Nevada Wolfpack by a score of 70-64 in their second and final game of their roadtrip. The Wolverines were unable to knock down some wide-open shots in the final minutes, allowing the Wolfpack to pull away.

After a slow start for both teams to start off the first period, the Wolverines were able to start the game with an 11-3 run in the first six minutes of the game. Point Guard Maria Carvalho led the way during the run, accounting for five points, and 11 overall in the quarter. Madison Grange also had five points for the Wolverines.The Wolverines then allowed the Wolfpack, led by Roden Audrey who had eight points in the quarter, to crawl back towards the end of quarter. However, the Wolverines ended the quarter with a 19-15 lead, shooting 53.8% from the field, and 45.5% from three. The Wolverines held Nevada to a 33.33% field goal percentage, but gave up 42.9% from three.

The second period didn’t start off as well for the Wolverines, as they allowed the Wolfpack to tie the game 19-19 within the first minute of the quarter. The Wolverines then went on a 7-0 run in the next few minutes, but allowed the Wolfpack to come back one again and take the lead at 27-26 with less than five minutes left in the second period. The Wolverines then closed the period on a 9-4 run with a jumper by Jose Williams at the buzzer, giving the Wolverines a 35-31 lead. While the shooting was greatly improved in the quarter and both teams scored 16 points, the Wolverines shot 70% from the field and 50% from three. The team was led once again by Carvalho, who ended the quarter with 19 points. The Wolverines however allowed 50% from the field and 66.7% from three, led by Audrey who had 14 points. The Wolverines also never attempted a free throw heading into the half.

The third period started out more back-and-forth as the Wolfpack began to chip away the lead until they retook the lead 42-41 with five minutes remaining in the period. Both teams then kept going back and forth, with a few lead changes, but the Wolfpack ultimately came out on top in the quarter with a 7-3 run to close things out, leading 54-51. The Wolfpack outscored the Wolverines 23-16 in the quarter, shooting 55.6% from the field and 50% from three versus the Wolverines 45.5% from the field and 50% from three. Both teams were efficient behind the free throw line at 100%.

The fourth period didn’t start well for the Wolverines either as the Wolfpack opened the first four minutes on a 7-2 run. However, then Josie Williams and Madison Grange combined for an 8-0 run with four points each to make the game back within one for the Wolverines at 61-62 with four minutes left. The Wolfpack then ended the game on an 8-3 run in the final four minutes, winning 70-64 over the Wolverines. The Wolverines had great looks, but were unable to knock down the shots, giving the Wolfpack their first win of the season. The Wolverines were once again outscored 16-13 in the final quarter, but outshot the Wolfpack 42.9% versus 38.5% from the field. Both teams shot 0% from three, missing all of their attempts.

The Wolverines, despite losing, were able to outshoot the Wolfpack 52.1% from the field versus 44.8%. The Wolfpack, however, were more efficient from three, shooting 41.2% from behind the arc compared to the Wolverines 34.6%. The Wolverines once again had 15 turnovers and outrebounded the Wolfpack 30-27.

WAC Player of the Week Maria Carvalho ended the day with 26 points, three assists and one steal. Madison Grange was the second leading scorer with 17 points. Josie Williams flirted with a double-double, putting up 14 points, 9 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Kayla Anderson also led the Wolverines in assists with four.

The Wolverines now look to bounce back as they come back home to face off against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Orem, Utah. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. MT and can be steamed on ESPN+.