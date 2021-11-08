UVU finishes regular season with win at Cal Baptist 2-1

Mateo Palomino fires a shot, netting the first goal of his career (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Junior midfielder Jojea Kwizera led the way for the Wolverines with one goal and one assist in UVU’s 2-1 win over Cal Baptist on Friday. Freshman defender Mateo Palomino added a goal of his own to put the Wolverines ahead late in the match.

UVU finished the WAC regular season at 6-4-0 in conference play and 9-5-2 overall. The Wolverines secured the fifth seed in next week’s WAC tournament.

UVU led the match with seven shots on goal to just three from the Lancers. Freshman keeper Jason Smith also tallied two saves in the win for the home side.

Kwizera kicked off the scoring with his goal in the 69th minute of the match, to put the Wolverines up 1-0.

CBU would equalize just a few minutes later in the 72nd minute on a goal by CBU sophomore defender Thomas Beecham.

It was Palomino who would have the last say in the match when he found the back of the net in the 77th minute off an assist from Kwizera.

The Wolverines will play in the WAC tournament next Wednesday against the number four seeded San Jose State Spartans. The match will begin the opening round of the WAC tournament and will be hosted by GCU in Phoenix.

Brice Larson is currently a Junior at UVU majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media studies. He enjoys everything about sports and one day hopes to become a college football analyst and play by play commentator.