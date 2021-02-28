Utah Valley men’s soccer beats Air Force in season opener

12 seconds ago Madisen Crandall

After having two games postponed, the men's soccer team finally hit the pitch and beat Air Force 3-1 on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Simeon Mismash / UVU Athletic Marketing)

The Wolverines took an early lead in their season opener against Air Force on Feb. 27. The away game hosted in freezing Colorado Springs made early power moves increasingly important. 

The goal, scored by team captain Zach Maas, occurred in the first 10 minutes of play against the Falcons, giving Utah Valley a burst of energy moving forward. 

The Falcons responded immediately with a goal, tying the game up 1-1. Shortly thereafter, Wolverine Cameron Weston took the first yellow card of the game.

The bulk of the first half featured solid back and forth play that eventually led to a penalty kick for UVU. Cameron Weston took the kick pulling the Wolverines to a 2-1 lead late in the first. 

Junior midfielder Jojea Kwizera found the net with only five minutes left on the clock, strengthening the Wolverine lead 3-1. Kwizera fought throughout the game for the left legged score, securing the win for the Wolverines. 

Utah Valley held the Falcons to 1 score for the remainder of the game, claiming victory in their first match of the season 3-1. 

The Wolverines return home for their next match against UT Rio Grande Valley on Friday, March 5 at 2 p.m. MT. The game will be live-streamed via WAC Digital Network.

