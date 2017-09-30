Photo by Mykah Heaton

In the final nonconference home match of the season, three first half goals propelled the UVU women’s soccer team to a convincing 3-0 victory over the Seattle Redhawks. Tori Smith, Breanna DeWaal and Breanna McCarter scored for the Wolverines, and UVU snapped a four-match losing streak with the win.

“We felt like we were a little more dynamic in the final third tonight,” UVU head coach Chris Lemay said. “Obviously, a couple of early goals makes it a little bit easier.”

UVU came out on the offensive and wasted no time getting on the score sheet in just the second minute of play. Sydney Fitzpatrick beat her defender on the end line and found Smith cutting in the center of penalty area, resulting in a perfectly placed shot into the left side of the net to give the Wolverines the early advantage. The goal was Smith’s first of the season, and helped the Wolverines establish an early attacking presence in the match.

Keeping the pressure on in the first half, Hannah Bruce played a ball for Smith who then delivered a cross from the left side. DeWaal hit a looping volley with her right foot that soared just went over the reach of Redhawks goalkeeper Mackenzie Curry in the 36 minute to score her fourth goal of the season.

The Wolverines kept attacking the Redhawk defense and were reward moments later in the 42nd minute. Amber Tripp found space on the right side and passed to Smith in the penalty area. After Smith’s attempted shot was blocked by a Seattle defender, Smith then toe poked the ball to McCarter who smashed the ball in the back of the net to extend the lead.

“I feel like we’ve had some things not go our way in past games,” Lemay said. “For us to capitalize and reap the reward of the hard work that we’ve been doing, I’m super proud and happy.”

The defense deserves big accolades for its performance. After conceding 11 goals in the past four matches, the back line looked well organized on its way to the shutout victory. The Wolverines held Seattle without a shot until the 69th minute of the match, and UVU goalkeeper Sarah Davis earned the clean sheet, her first of the season. Lemay said the shutout gives the team confidence going forward, especially with conference play coming up.

Hero of the match honors goes to Smith. The senior not only scored a goal, but added two assists, her third and fourth of the season, to help lead the Wolverine attack. DeWaal and McCarter are no strangers to the scoresheet, respectively scoring their fourth and third goals of the season.

“Tori has been one of our best all season long,” Lemay said. “I think she’s a special player.”

Although she had a brilliant performance herself, Smith wanted to make sure her teammates receive credit for the win as well.

“I think we were pumped up when we came in today. We were the better team,” Smith said. “I have to give the credit to my team, because they played awesome today.”

The win puts UVU’s record to 4-8-0 this season. The team will travel to play Texas A&M in the final nonconference match of the season before starting off WAC play at Missouri-Kansas City on Oct. 6.