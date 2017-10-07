Photo by Devan Bennett

Coming off a loss against Texas A&M in the nonconference finale Monday night, UVU tried to get in rhythm against the University of Missouri-Kansas City for their WAC opener Friday night, but the offense never clicked in a 3-0 loss.

The loss sees UVU drop to 4-10 on the season and 0-1 in WAC play. UMKC improves to a 6-6-1 record on the season and 1-0 record in WAC play.

The first half was very evenly matched, with neither team being able to get the upper hand, until the 44 minute mark of the match, when UMKC’s Nina Stine was able to put the ball in the back of the net for her first goal of the season. In the second half, UMKC was able to score two more goals back to back in the 68th and 70th minutes, securing a decisive win against the Wolverines.

In holding with the season’s trend, UVU led the night in shots, recording a total of 10 with five of them on goal. UMKC had nine shots with five on goal. Wolverine goalkeeper Sarah Davis recorded two saves on the night. Ashlyn Farnes, Sydney Fitzpatrick and Tori Smith led UVU with two shots each, with Farnes and Smith recording two on goal each.

UVU continues the WAC road trip Sunday, this time facing off against Chicago State. The 1-13 Cougars should give the Wolverines an opportunity to get back on track. The match is set to kick off at 12 p.m. MT.