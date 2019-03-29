UVU seniors lead baseball in loss to Oregon

Facing off against the Oregon Ducks on March 27, UVU’s baseball team fell in a high-scoring matchup in front of their home crowd 12-9.

Of the nine runs scored by the team, seven came from seniors, who helped the Wolverines stay competitive throughout the night.

UVU was able to jump to an early 2-1 lead at the start of the game. However, during the second inning, the Ducks scored six runs, in part due to the aid of a home run from Oregon junior Gabe Matthews. UVU followed that up with scores from seniors Michael Beltran and Ryan Eastburn and junior Alexander Marco to close the gap to 7-5 before the second inning finished.

During the fifth inning, a hit from Marco sent in senior Trevor Howell and freshman Jake Plecas to even the score at 7-7. After Oregon drove in three runs in the sixth inning, the Wolverines fought to get back into the game. In the seventh, Beltran and senior Kody Hall scored off a hit from freshman Mick Madsen. However, the effort was not enough, and the Ducks only expanded their lead before the game concluded.

Hall, Eastburn, and Beltran all finished with two runs apiece. Meanwhile, Marco and Madsen both recorded a team-high three RBIs.

UVU will head to Greeley, Colo. to take on Northern Colorado in a three-game series on April 5-7. Their next home game will be April 12 at 6 p.m. against Chicago State at the UCCU Ballpark.

Photo courtesy of Jonah Hokit